Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over Kharge not being allowed to speak

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Monday staged a walkout, protesting that Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak in the House.

The protest broke out during Question Hour when Kharge rose to state that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not permitted to speak on the Motion of Thanks in the Lower House. Kharge sought to flag the issue as a matter of parliamentary propriety.

Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan disallowed the submission, stating that matters related to proceedings of the Lok Sabha could not be raised in the Rajya Sabha. He further said that “nothing that he says will go on record”, prompting sharp protests from Opposition benches.

Earlier, Kharge had attempted to raise a separate issue concerning Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal making a statement last week on the India–US trade deal outside Parliament while the House was in session.