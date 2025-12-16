Is Nitish Kumar in his senses? Is he fit to hold Bihar CM's office?

Uncomfortable questions are being raised after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the veil from the face of an Aayush doctor, while handing her an appointment letter at a function in the CM’s secretariat in Patna on Monday.

What shocked people even more was the smile on the chief minister’s face as he said something to her before suddenly extending his arm to pull down her veil before she realised what was happening. Deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary and an unidentified official tried too late to restrain him.

More than 24 hours after the shocking incident, neither the chief minister nor the Janata Dal (United) had extended any apology or voiced their regret for the incident.

The chief minister himself went about his official programme and moved out of the state capital to attend to other official programmes. The state government too has been quiet, hoping undoubtedly that the incident would be soon forgotten.

There have been stray voices which sought to justify the conduct by pointing out that the 75-year-old chief minister meant well and that it was more of an affectionate gesture from a father-like figure. A well-known TV anchor Chitra Tripathi added to the public outrage when she commented that there was nothing wrong in the chief minister asking the woman to remove the veil and face the cameras with confidence.

“Nitish Kumar pulling down the lady’s face covering surely looks harsh. But honestly I see a father figure trying, albeit clumsily to tell a young doctor that she doesn’t need to hide her face, she belongs there with dignity and equal standing!” tweeted Nabila Jamal, executive editor of TV9 network, inviting strong condemnation from others.