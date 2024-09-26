Amid controversy, family of Badlapur accused seeks protection for last rites

Family members of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case who was killed in an alleged police shootout earlier this week, are demanding security for his last rites.

Amar Shinde, Akshay's uncle, addressed media personnel on Thursday, stating that the family has yet to determine a burial site. "We have been searching for a place. The police have called us to show some spots, and we will ensure the body is buried in a secure location," he said.

He emphasised the need for police protection during the last rites, citing threats to the lives of Akshay's parents and their lawyer. "We have also sent an email requesting this protection to (deputy chief minister and home minister) Devendra Fadnavis," he added.

Akshay's lawyer Amit Katarnavre told PTI that the 24-year-old had previously expressed a desire to be buried rather than cremated.

On Wednesday, Akshay's father informed Bombay High Court that the family was ready to claim his body but was struggling to find a burial site. The public prosecutor assured the court that a deputy commissioner of police from the Thane crime branch would assist the family in making necessary arrangements.

Hearing the petition filed by Akshay's father, Bombay High Court expressed concerns regarding the police shooting, suggesting that the incident could have been avoided, and stressed the need for a fair and impartial investigation.

A division bench comprising justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan raised critical questions about the circumstances surrounding the shootout and the police's handling of the situation.

In his petition, Akshay's father challenged the police's assertion that Akshay had fired upon an officer while being transported for questioning, leading to his death in retaliatory fire.