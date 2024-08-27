Amid declining political influence, Mayawati re-elected as BSP president again

Kanshi Ram, who founded the BSP with the aim of empowering Dalits and marginalised communities, declared Mayawati as his political successor over two decades ago, a mantle she has carried with mixed results. She took over as the chief of the party for the first time on 18 September 2003. Since then she has been the president of the party.

Despite having tractions among Dalits, Mayawati’s influence has waned in recent years. In 2024 general elections Mayawati failed to win a single seat. The defeat, according to UP watcher, underscores the decline in BSP’s support, even among its core Jatav base. Jatav votes shifted towards INDIA alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, poll data revealed.

The party's performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections also mirrored this downward trend. Out of 403 assembly seats, the BSP managed to win only one in 2022 assembly polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav, managed to secure 10 seats. The 2014 polls were even more dismal, with the party failing to win a single seat.