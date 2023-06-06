Amid heavy security, radicals gather for Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar

In a message to the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Sahney urged them that the files should be made accessible.



Describing 'Operation Bluestar' as the utmost human rights violation, with brutal killings of thousands and the rampage of the holy sanctum at Harmandir Sahib and the highest seat of Sikhism, Akal Takht Sahib, Sahney in a statement here, said the destruction of the museum and the Toshakhana of the Golden Temple caused loss of precious scriptures and records relevant to "our lineage and history".



Sahney said the only "justice for this heinous crime would be to know the truth, for which it is imperative that all pertaining documents be declassified".



"Thirty-nine years is a long time to avert the truth behind Operation Bluestar. It (declassification) is only the way to unlock and bring to task the culprits responsible," he added.