Amid petrol, CNG price hike, Rahul meets auto drivers in Delhi
Interaction comes days after transport unions across Delhi-NCR staged a large-scale strike from 21 to 23 May
Continuing his outreach programme aimed at engaging with different sections of society to understand their concerns and grievances, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP ̉Rahul Gandhi on Friday met auto-rickshaw drivers in central Delhi and shared lunch with them. He was seen wearing an auto driver's uniform and taking selfies with children after the interaction.
This assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of a deepening fuel crisis and rising prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG.
Gandhi spent around half-an-hour with the auto drivers at Todarmal Road near Bengali Market, where he interacted with drivers gathered at a park during their lunch break.
The increase in fuel costs has not only added to the financial burden on common citizens but has also adversely affected the transport sector, particularly auto-rickshaw drivers and commercial vehicle operators.
The interaction also comes just days after transport unions across Delhi and the National Capital Region staged a large-scale strike from May 21 to May 23.
More than 68 transport unions participated in the “chakka jam” protest under the banners of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA), demanding relief from rising operational expenses and revisions in fares.
During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi held detailed conversations with auto-rickshaw drivers, who spoke about the financial strain caused by soaring fuel rates, rising vehicle upkeep expenses, shrinking daily incomes, and the growing job crisis affecting their families.
His visit comes amid mounting discontent among commercial transport operators in Delhi-NCR, many of whom have been demanding fare hikes and government intervention to offset escalating operational costs.
Over the past few years, Gandhi has regularly engaged with workers from various sectors including labourers, gig workers, delivery agents, and transport workers to draw attention to issues linked to unemployment, inflation, and livelihoods.
After the meeting, one of the drivers told reporters, “Rahul Gandhi ji came and sat with us while we were having lunch. He listened patiently to our difficulties. We told him that even educated youngsters in our families are unable to find jobs. He assured us that our concerns would be raised in Parliament.”
Political observers see the interaction as part of the Congress party’s broader strategy to reach out to lower- and middle-income groups affected by inflation and economic distress.
Auto unions, which recently participated in a transport strike, had said that constant increases in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices, along with stagnant fares and rising repair costs, have badly hit their earnings.
Several transport workers involved in the protest said it has become increasingly difficult to manage household expenses and continue operations amid rising fuel and maintenance expenditures.
Union leaders have been urging the government to revise fares and introduce relief measures for drivers struggling to survive financially.
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