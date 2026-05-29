Amid petrol, CNG price hike, Rahul meets auto drivers in Delhi

Continuing his outreach programme aimed at engaging with different sections of society to understand their concerns and grievances, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP ̉Rahul Gandhi on Friday met auto-rickshaw drivers in central Delhi and shared lunch with them. He was seen wearing an auto driver's uniform and taking selfies with children after the interaction.

This assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of a deepening fuel crisis and rising prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG.

Gandhi spent around half-an-hour with the auto drivers at Todarmal Road near Bengali Market, where he interacted with drivers gathered at a park during their lunch break.

The increase in fuel costs has not only added to the financial burden on common citizens but has also adversely affected the transport sector, particularly auto-rickshaw drivers and commercial vehicle operators.