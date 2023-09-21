Amid rising dengue cases, UP instructs students to wear full-sleeved clothes

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has directed students to wear full-sleeved shirts and trousers, in view of the rising dengue cases.

The school authorities will keep a tab on students suffering with fever. If several students are running a fever, the nearest health centre must be informed, the department directed.

“In case several students suffer from fever the school should inform the nearest primary health centre and call a doctor to the school,” said a directive from the director, basic education, to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) across the state.

Schools have also been told to ensure that the campus and surrounding areas are free from sources of mosquito breeding such as stagnant water.

Meanwhile, the state capital reported 15 fresh dengue cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department, Indira Nagar and Tudiyaganj reported three fresh dengue cases each, Chinhat reported two cases, Aliganj one, NK Road and Sarojininagar two each.