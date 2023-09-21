8,000 PMC employees on strike amid dengue outbreak in Patna

Amid dengue outbreak, a total of 8,000 contractual employees of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, went on an indefinite strike demanding fulfillment of their various demands.

The employees were demanding the same work and same salary in the department but the municipal commissioner had increased only Rs 30 per day to the contractual employees.

"We are going on indefinite strike from today. We have various demands which are not fulfilled by the PMC. Hence, we are left with no choice than to go on a strike. The sanitation work has completely stopped in the municipal corporation area," said Chandra Prakash Singh, president of the convener committee of employees of PMC.