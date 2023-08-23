Study shows dengue virus turns virulent under higher temperature

A team of researchers at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here has found that dengue, a recurring tropical disease that witnesses an outbreak in the monsoon, becomes more severe and hostile in animal models when its virus (DENV) while being grown in mosquito-derived cells is exposed to higher environmental temperature.

The research, which can phenomenally help in predicting and mitigating the severity and virulence of dengue, has assumed critical importance as it seeks to establish the impact of global warming on the disease, with an estimated global disease burden of 390 million cases per year (WHO).

The study was recently published in The Federation of American Societies of Experimental Biology (FASEB) journal of America.