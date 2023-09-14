Bihar's dengue outbreak tally reaches 917 cases

Dengue cases have been on the rise in Bihar’s Bhagalpur and Patna districts, with four deaths having been reported so far.

All four deaths have been reported from Bhagalpur. The latest casualty was reported on the night of Monday, 11 September, when the manager of a medicine company, Mohammad Saqlain (30), died due to the vector-borne disease. His platelet count dropped below 40,000, leading to internal bleeding.

The first death was reported on 17 August when a 42-year-old pathology centre operator died. On 6 September, his 4-year-old daughter also died of dengue. The third death was reported on 8 September, when a 45-year-old man succumbed to dengue.

Bhagalpur district alone has reported 351 cases since August, while in Patna, 318 cases have been reported so far. Across the state, a total of 917 cases have been reported so far since August.

“We have constituted a call centre-cum-control room in Patna besides issuing helpline numbers for the patients. We have also made adequate arrangements of beds at all the government hospitals in Patna,” said Chandrashekher Singh, district magistrate, Patna.