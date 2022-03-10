Amidst multi-cornered contest in Punjab, counting of ballots begins

He said the three-tier security measures have been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at all the counting centres. As many as 7,500 personnel were deputed across the state.



A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray.



The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 per cent, the lowest percentage compared to the voting percentage in three previous Assembly polls.



In the 2017 Assembly polls, the voting percentage recorded was 77.4. The percentage in 2007 and 2012 was 75.45 and 78.20, respectively. In the 2002 elections, the voting percentage was 65.14.