Amit Shah arrives in Karnataka amid buzz over leadership change and cabinet rejig

Exactly a month after setting a target of 150 seats for the Karnataka BJP for the 2023 assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah arrived in the city late on Monday, this time amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet.



He was received in the city's HAL airport by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, among others.



Shah had last visited the state on April 1 and attended the state BJP core committee meeting, during which the target was set and discussions were held on induction of leaders from other political parties ahead of the elections, and strengthening the organisation.



Though largely seen as an official visit, with less than a year for the assembly polls, Shah during this trip is likely to meet senior party leaders including Bommai and B S Yediyurappa, and assess the BJP's preparations for the elections.



The leaders are likely to meet over lunch at Bommai's official residence on Tuesday, and then at the party state office in the evening.



"He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150 seats target that we have set for the assembly polls," Yediyurappa told reporters in Shivamogga.



Shah is scheduled to take part in several events including a valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games here on Tuesday, and will also be paying tributes to 12th-century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion Basava Jayanthi.



Lingayats are a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as the strong vote bank of the BJP.