Amit Shah should form panel to probe cause behind riots in 7 states 'if he has courage', says Ashok Gehlot

Terming the clashes in Karauli a "laboratory experiment", Gehlot said, "We did not let any riot to occur on Ram Navami."



"Riots occurred in seven states on the pattern of Karauli, which should be probed. If Amit Shah Ji has the courage then he should form a committee headed by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to get into the root cause behind the riots that occurred in seven states after the Karauli incident," Gehlot said.



Everything will become clear and riots won't happen in the future, he told reporters in Udaipur.



To a question on repeated violence in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "It is their (BJP) attempt to ignite a fire as they are losing the next (assembly) election."



After taking stock of the preparations for the Congress' Chintan Shivir from May 13 to 15 in Udaipur, Gehlot said politics in the name of religion and caste is dangerous and does not benefit the country.



"The circumstances in the country are very worrisome and everyone is concerned about it. The way politics is being done in the name of religion and caste is dangerous. Some people may find it good, but it is not beneficial for the country," he told reporters.