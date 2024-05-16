Amit Shah statement on Kejriwal bail questions intent of SC judges: Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his reported "special treatment" remarks on the interim bail granted to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was an "objectionable statement" that questioned the intention of the Supreme Court judges.

Sibal's remarks came after Shah, while referring to the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to Kejriwal, reportedly said many in the country believed he was given special treatment.

The Supreme Court on Thursday steered clear of the political talk about it having made an exception for Kejriwal in granting him interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, but said "critical analysis of the judgement is welcome".

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sibal said, "Shah has made an objectionable statement and questioned the intention of the Supreme Court judges. He has very cleverly stated that many people are saying the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy case is akin to him getting special treatment."

"He (Shah) has said 'people are saying'. If people are saying and you don't believe it, why say it? If people say and you believe it, only then will you make the statement," said Sibal, who is also a senior advocate.