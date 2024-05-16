No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 16 May, steered clear of the political talk about it having made an exception for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls but said "critical analysis of the judgement is welcome".

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to consider claims and counter claims by advocates for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kejriwal on statements related to grant of interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor.

"We have not made any exception for anybody. We said in our order what we felt was justified," the bench said.

Appearing for the ED, solicitor general Tushar Mehta objected to Kejriwal's speeches in poll rallies that if people voted for AAP, he would not have to go back to prison on 2 June.

"It is his assumption, we cannot say anything," the bench told Mehta.

It added, "Our order is very clear about when he has to surrender. It is the order of the Supreme Court. The rule of law shall be governed by this order."

Mehta alleged that Kejriwal had violated the bail condition by his assertion.