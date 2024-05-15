Excise scam: HC lists for 11 July Arvind Kejriwal's plea against ED summons

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 15 May, listed for hearing on 11 July chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench headed by justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted four more weeks to the AAP leader, who was given interim bail till 1 June by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha Elections, to file a rejoinder to the reply submitted by the ED.

The counsel for the ED has earlier said the petition against the summonses was infructuous after Kejriwal's arrest by the agency on 21 March in the money laundering case following the high court's refusal to grant him interim protection from coercive action.

On Wednesday, the agency's lawyer said the petitioner must choose the forum before which he would press his issues.