Supreme Court trashes plea for Arvind Kejriwal's removal as CM

The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 May, dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister after his arrest in a money laundering case, holding that the petitioner had no legal right to seek his ouster.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said resignation in such circumstances is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right to seek removal of Kejriwal as the chief minister following his arrest.

"What is the legal right? On propriety you may certainly have something to say, but there is no legal right. It's up to the LG (lieutenant-governor) to take action if he wants to. We are not inclined to entertain this (petition)," the bench told petitioner Kant Bhati's counsel.

The bench, while dismissing the appeal challenging the 10 April order of the Delhi High Court said, "When the matter (Kejriwal's petition against arrest) was being heard, we had posed the same question to them. Ultimately, it is a matter of propriety and there is no legal right."

It pointed out that several petitions on the issue have been dismissed by the high court.