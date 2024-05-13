If INDIA bloc comes to power after 4 June, I will be back next day: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 13 May, said he will be back from Tihar Jail on 5 June if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the election results are announced.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till 1 June to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on 2 June.

The last day of the seven-phase elections is 1 June and the votes will be counted on 4 June.

Addressing his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during judicial custody in Tihar.