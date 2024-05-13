PM Modi hasn't said anything about retiring from politics after turning 75: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 12 May said prime minister Narendra Modi has not said anything about retiring from politics after turning 75 and alleged that opposition leaders are being sent to jail under the idea of "one leader, one nation".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had on Saturday, 11 May said Modi will retire in accordance with the rules made by him on attaining 75 years of age in September 2025.

Kejriwal said while many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have come out in his support, Modi has not said anything on retiring from politics after turning 75.

"It is clear from this that he will not stop the rules made by him from being implemented on himself. Whenever any big leader is talked about, those in the party speak in his favour. But if what BJP leaders say is true, then Modiji himself should say that the rule by which (L K) Advaniji retired does not apply to him.

"Although I do not think Modiji will do this. It is clear that he will retire. Just tell us who will be his successor?" the AAP leader said.

He said the Prime Minister should disclose who would succeed him.