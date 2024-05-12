AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 12 May announced "Kejriwal ki Guarantee", listing 10 works that will be done on war-footing, including to "free" Indian land from Chinese occupation, if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

A day after his release from jail on interim bail, Kejriwal on Saturday, 11 May said the INDIA bloc will form next the government and his AAP will be part of it.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the AAP leader said people will have to choose between "Modi ki Guarantee" and "Kejriwal ki guarantee". The latter is a "brand", Kejriwal said.

On the announcement of his gurantees, Kejriwal said, "I have not discussed with my INDIA bloc partners about this. I will press upon my INDIA bloc partners to fulfill these guarantees."