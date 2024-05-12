BJP's plan to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab failed miserably: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the first time after his release from Tihar Jail, met his party MLAs at his official residence on Sunday, 12 May, and hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that BJP’s plan to topple AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab has failed miserably.

“They couldn't topple the Delhi government. They couldn't break our MLAs. They couldn't dent the Punjab government. Their entire plan failed,” the Delhi Chief Minister said while addressing the AAP legislators.

"In Tihar Jail, I kept hearing about you all. I used to talk to the staff and security guards inside the jail. They gave me updates on every MLA. I was worried that my absence might disrupt our work but you all have done a great job,” said Kejriwal.

He said that Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann used to come to meet him and he used to inquire from them about the various works in Delhi.