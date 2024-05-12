Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in UP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra next week

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Lok Sabha poll candidates of the INDIA bloc parties in Lucknow, Jamshedpur and Mumbai next week.

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will campaign in favour of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidates across the country, Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary said in a statement on Sunday, 12 May.

Kejriwal will campaign in Lucknow on May 15, in Jamshedpur on May 16 and in Mumbai on May 17, he added.

Kejriwal, who came out of Tihar Jail earlier this week, said he will work tirelessly and campaign across the country to end the "dictatorship" of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.