Amit Shah withdraws three criminal reform bills from Parliament

The Union government has decided to withdraw the three criminal law reform bills — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita — which Union home minister Amit Shah had tabled in the Lok Sabha. The three bills seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act 1898, Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872, respectively.

The home minister is likely to reintroduce the redrafted version with amendments later this week. Shah said “the standing committee gave several recommendations and there was a need to have several amendments hence we have brought new bills”, adding that discussions on the three bills would be held on 14 December, and a reply to the debate would be delivered on 15 December.

Sources said the decision to introduce a fresh draft of the proposed legislations was taken in order to avoid too many amendments, since several recommendations made by the committee have been accepted by the government.

Responding to demands by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shah stated that “there is a 12-hour discussion planned starting 14 December in the Lok Sabha; in case there is a suggestion, it will be incorporated”.