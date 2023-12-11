Why is Centre not conducting census, JD(U) asks Amit Shah

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah put a question mark over the caste-based survey conducted by the Bihar Government, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar asked why the Union Government was not conducting a social and financial census of the country.

“Amit Shah, you have failed as a Home Minister of the country. I want to address you as a cooperation minister. You are saying that the BJP was in favour of a caste-based survey in Bihar. I want to say that your Central Government has the constitutional rights to conduct social and financial surveys of the country. Why are you not doing it despite having all the machinery?” Kumar questioned.

“You are putting a question mark on the caste-based survey of Bihar. You should be ashamed of yourself as it was your duty to conduct a census in the country. You did not do that and hence the Bihar Government conducted a caste-based survey on its own in the state. If you disagree with the caste survey of Bihar, why are you not going for the census of the country? You have a government at the Centre and in many states. The Prime Minister is yours. You have the right to discuss population control, why are you not doing it? Put the caste-based survey report in Article 9 of the Indian Constitution,” Kumar said.