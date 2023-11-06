Key Nitish aide slams Shah for calling caste survey "manipulated"

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday, 6 November, took strong exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegation that the caste survey had been manipulated to show "inflated" numbers of Yadavs and Muslims.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that Shah's speech at a BJP rally in Muzaffarpur a day ago was bereft of logic and unbecoming of a person holding a responsible post.

"Yadavs are an OBC group, which is a fact known to all. Yet, the home minister claimed that their numbers had been inflated to deny other OBCs of their due. The argument simply does not add up,” Chaudhary asserted.

"Shah should also have disclosed what was the basis of his claim. If he feels the figures of caste survey are inaccurate, then he must be having an idea of what could be the accurate numbers. How did he arrive at such an estimate?" he said.

Mocking Shah's averment that the BJP had "supported" the decision to hold a caste survey, Chaudhary, who is a senior JD(U) leader, said “they cannot make up their mind”.