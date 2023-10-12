Modi govt running away from caste census: Priyanka Gandhi

Amidst the growing heat of caste politics in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Modi-led central government was "running away from the caste census".

Addressing a poll rally in tribal-dominated Mandla, Gandhi said the Congress has demanded a caste census to provide justice to the people from backward and poor communities.

“The BJP is running away from the caste census, which shows they do not want to give rights to the backward classes and ST/SC people, whereas the Congress is demanding the caste census to provide justice for the people,” she said.

Gandhi hit out at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over distributing slippers and umbrellas to tribal people ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and said, “Can you imagine a person who was the CM of Madhya Pradesh for more than 18 years, distributing slippers and umbrellas to tribal people when the elections are close? What has he been doing for the last 18 years?”