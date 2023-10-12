Modi govt running away from caste census: Priyanka Gandhi
The Congress leader expressed concerns about atrocities against tribal people and women in Madhya Pradesh, citing 1.5 lakh missing women and 17 rapes reported daily
Amidst the growing heat of caste politics in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Modi-led central government was "running away from the caste census".
Addressing a poll rally in tribal-dominated Mandla, Gandhi said the Congress has demanded a caste census to provide justice to the people from backward and poor communities.
“The BJP is running away from the caste census, which shows they do not want to give rights to the backward classes and ST/SC people, whereas the Congress is demanding the caste census to provide justice for the people,” she said.
Gandhi hit out at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over distributing slippers and umbrellas to tribal people ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and said, “Can you imagine a person who was the CM of Madhya Pradesh for more than 18 years, distributing slippers and umbrellas to tribal people when the elections are close? What has he been doing for the last 18 years?”
Pointing to corruption in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader said that in the last 225 weeks of BJP rule, more than 250 scams were reported.
Gandhi also brought up the issue of atrocities against tribals and women, saying 1.5 lakh women are missing in Madhya Pradesh, whereas 17 women are reportedly being raped per day in the state.
She announced that if the Congress forms the government in Madhya Pradesh, it would give Rs 4,000 per quintal for tendu patta (leaves) as it does in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. “I would appeal to all of you to change the corrupt BJP government and bring the Congress to power, which works for the poor people,” she added.
