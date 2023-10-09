PM Modi can't do a caste census, BJP has only one OBC CM: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Congress working committee (CWC) unanimously supports the idea of having a caste census in the country.

“There was a very big decision taken by the CWC today. Unanimously the CWC has taken the decision to support the idea of a caste census in the country, and it is a progressive and powerful step for the emancipation of poor people in the country,” said the Congress leader, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

“We will force the BJP to carry out the caste census or get out of the way for us to carry out the census,” he added.