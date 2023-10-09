PM Modi can't do a caste census, BJP has only one OBC CM: Rahul Gandhi
We will force the BJP to carry out the caste census or get out of the way for us to carry out the census, said the Congress leader
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Congress working committee (CWC) unanimously supports the idea of having a caste census in the country.
“There was a very big decision taken by the CWC today. Unanimously the CWC has taken the decision to support the idea of a caste census in the country, and it is a progressive and powerful step for the emancipation of poor people in the country,” said the Congress leader, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.
“We will force the BJP to carry out the caste census or get out of the way for us to carry out the census,” he added.
Saying that most parties in the Opposition INDIA bloc are in favour of a caste census, Gandhi attacked PM Modi and called him "incapable".
“The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. In our case, three out of four CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn't work for OBCs, but distracts them from main issues,” he said.
“Most parties in the INDIA alliance are unanimous about a caste census. But if somebody has a slightly different opinion then it's no problem. A vast majority of the INDIA alliance is going to push the idea of a caste census,” said the Congress MP.
The announcement comes on the day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.
As per the schedule announced by ECI, the elections will begin on 7 November in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.
Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on 7 and 17 November. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on 17 November. Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on 23 and 30 November respectively. Counting for all states will be held on 3 December.
In Congress ruled Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a caste survey, following in the footsteps of Bihar which released its caste data last week. Priyanka Gandhi has also announced a caste survey in Chhattisgarh, if the Congress comes back to power.