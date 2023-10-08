Why is PM Modi silent on caste census in BJP-ruled states, asks Congress
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said an OBC delegation met Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan last year, urging a caste census
A day after the Rajasthan government announced a caste-based survey in the state, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it will ensure policy-making for the OBC, SC, and ST communities, and also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its implementation in BJP-ruled states.
He also highlighted how a delegation of OBCs had met Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year in Rajasthan and demanded a caste census.
In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh, who is the party's general secretary communication in-charge, wrote, "When the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Rajasthan, delegations of many communities had met Rahul Gandhi. During that time the OBC delegation had specifically raised the demand for a caste census. Rahul Gandhi took their words very seriously."
"Now the Rajasthan government has decided to conduct a caste-based survey in accordance with their sentiments. This is a welcome step. This will especially help in making policies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. It is also very important to ensure social justice and population sharing," he said.
Taking a potshot at the BJP, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said, "The question is why such initiatives are not being taken in any BJP ruled state and why is the prime minister silent on the issue of a caste census?"
The order issued by Rajasthan's social justice and empowerment department on the night of Saturday 7 October comes days after Bihar released the findings of its caste survey, and ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan.
Also Read: Why the BJP fears a caste census
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines