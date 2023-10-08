Why is PM Modi silent on caste census in BJP-ruled states, asks Congress

A day after the Rajasthan government announced a caste-based survey in the state, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it will ensure policy-making for the OBC, SC, and ST communities, and also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its implementation in BJP-ruled states.

He also highlighted how a delegation of OBCs had met Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year in Rajasthan and demanded a caste census.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh, who is the party's general secretary communication in-charge, wrote, "When the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Rajasthan, delegations of many communities had met Rahul Gandhi. During that time the OBC delegation had specifically raised the demand for a caste census. Rahul Gandhi took their words very seriously."