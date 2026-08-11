Shah's Lok Sabha 'no-show' proves those who intimidate are cowards: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah for remaining absent from the Lok Sabha despite business being listed against his name, saying his continued "no-show" had proved that "those who intimidate are themselves cowards".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Shah had again stayed away from the Lok Sabha despite "planting of news" and "desperate attempts to shift the narrative" around his absence.

"Once again, he has proved that those who intimidate are themselves cowards," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh said Shah had now been absent from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for 17 days, describing the situation as "truly unprecedented".

"The question naturally arises: Is he well? Is all ok between #1 and #2? The nation wants to know," he said, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two more Bills without debate amid continued Opposition protests demanding Shah's presence in the House.

The House reassembled at 2 pm amid an uproar, with Opposition members raising slogans and displaying placards in the Well demanding that Shah appear in Parliament. Members also raised slogans over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti allowed papers to be laid on the table amid the din.