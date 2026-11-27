Dosanjh’s concert, scheduled for Friday at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, was specifically mentioned in the message. The sender reportedly warned against holding the event and threatened an attack at the venue if it proceeded.

The email also warned of a possible drone attack at the concert venue and alleged improvised explosive device (IED) attacks at Metro stations between 27 November and 31 December.

It reportedly made references to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, while naming organisations such as Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada) and the Khalistan National Army.

Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, was also listed among the alleged targets. Following the warning, Mumbai Police and security agencies carried out searches at the locations mentioned in the email. No suspicious objects were found, and authorities are investigating the origin and credibility of the threat.

The latest warning comes amid reports of similar threat messages in recent weeks targeting Bachchan’s residence and Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert.

In a related development, Bachchan recently drew attention after greeting fans from behind bulletproof glass outside his Juhu bungalow. Reports subsequently emerged that the veteran actor and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, had allegedly received death threats linked to gangster Goldy Dhillon.

In a social media post, Dhillon reportedly claimed that two of his alleged associates, Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, had been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Mumbai. He asserted that the arrests had not affected an alleged plan to target the veteran actor.

The post also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and warned those who, according to Dhillon, spoke against the Sikh community. It specifically named Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, claiming that even bulletproof glass would not protect them.

Police are continuing to examine the latest threat email and its alleged links to the earlier warnings.

With IANS inputs