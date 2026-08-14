Bomb threats reported at five Delhi locations ahead of Independence Day

Bomb threats were reported at five locations across Delhi on Friday, prompting emergency checks a day before India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the threats concerned Jamnagar House, the Jhandewalan Flatted Factory Complex, the district magistrate’s office in Saket, Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport and the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Delhi Cantonment.

Fire engines and security personnel were sent to each location. No suspicious object had been discovered during the searches, officials said.

The alerts came amid heightened security in the national Capital ahead of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the ramparts on Saturday.