Bomb threat emails trigger security alert at Delhi schools and Parliament
Fire and bomb disposal teams deployed as authorities carry out thorough checks
At least 10 schools in the national capital, along with Parliament complex, received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering a major security response, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
Emergency calls were received from several educational institutions across different parts of the city during the morning hours, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders and bomb disposal squads to the affected locations.
“A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams were rushed to the premises without delay. Searches and checks are currently underway,” a DFS official said.
Security agencies have been carrying out systematic inspections of the buildings as a precautionary measure, while students and staff were moved to safe areas. Authorities said further details would be shared once the verification process is complete.
The incident caused concern among parents and school administrations, with police and other emergency services remaining on high alert as investigations continue into the source of the emails.
With PTI input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines