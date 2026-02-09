Bomb threat emails trigger security alert at Delhi schools and Parliament

“A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams were rushed to the premises without delay. Searches and checks are currently underway,” a DFS official said.

Security agencies have been carrying out systematic inspections of the buildings as a precautionary measure, while students and staff were moved to safe areas. Authorities said further details would be shared once the verification process is complete.

The incident caused concern among parents and school administrations, with police and other emergency services remaining on high alert as investigations continue into the source of the emails.

With PTI input