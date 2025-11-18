Two Delhi schools, 3 courts receive bomb threats; premises evacuated
Fire units and bomb squads fan out across the locations, moving students, teachers, lawyers and staff to safety while searching the premises for any sign of danger
A wave of panic rippled through the national capital on Tuesday after two schools and three courts in Delhi were jolted by bomb threat emails, triggering rapid evacuations and a massive emergency response.
The alarming messages hit a CRPF school in Dwarka and another in Prashant Vihar — an area still haunted by last year’s explosion — as well as three major courts: Saket, Patiala House and Rohini. The threats brought the morning’s proceedings to an abrupt halt.
“Court work is suspended for the next two hours due to a security issue. Proceedings will resume after lunch once cleared. Stay calm and avoid crowding,” Saket Bar Association Secretary Anil Basoya announced in an urgent advisory, capturing the tense mood across judicial corridors.
Within minutes, police teams, fire units and specialised bomb squads fanned out across the locations, ushering students, teachers, lawyers and staff to safety while combing the premises for any trace of danger.
By late morning, officials reported that exhaustive searches had revealed nothing suspicious. Both schools, they said, were declared the targets of a hoax. Investigations are now under way to trace the origin of the threatening emails, even as officers maintain a vigilant watch.
The scare has prompted security agencies to elevate alert levels across all district courts in Delhi, bracing for any recurrence. The threats echo a string of similar emails sent to several schools last week, deepening public anxiety.
Adding to the tense backdrop is the recent deadly blast involving a Hyundai i20, which exploded in the city and killed at least 13 people. The vehicle was being driven by Dr. Umar Muhammad, a key figure in the Faridabad terror module, when it detonated — an incident that continues to cast a long shadow over Delhi’s security landscape.
Tuesday’s threats, though proven baseless, have once again laid bare the fragile calm of a city still grappling with fear, uncertainty and the constant spectre of violence.
With IANS inputs
