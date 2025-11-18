Two Delhi schools, 3 courts receive bomb threats; premises evacuated

A wave of panic rippled through the national capital on Tuesday after two schools and three courts in Delhi were jolted by bomb threat emails, triggering rapid evacuations and a massive emergency response.

The alarming messages hit a CRPF school in Dwarka and another in Prashant Vihar — an area still haunted by last year’s explosion — as well as three major courts: Saket, Patiala House and Rohini. The threats brought the morning’s proceedings to an abrupt halt.

“Court work is suspended for the next two hours due to a security issue. Proceedings will resume after lunch once cleared. Stay calm and avoid crowding,” Saket Bar Association Secretary Anil Basoya announced in an urgent advisory, capturing the tense mood across judicial corridors.

Within minutes, police teams, fire units and specialised bomb squads fanned out across the locations, ushering students, teachers, lawyers and staff to safety while combing the premises for any trace of danger.