Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students evacuated

Several schools in Delhi were evacuated on Saturday, 20 September, following bomb threats, prompting swift action from authorities. Students and staff were moved to safety as a precaution, though no explosives were found.

Delhi Public School, Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya were among the institutions that received threats, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Similar warnings were reported in schools across Najafgarh, causing heightened panic as examinations were underway.

Teams from the Delhi Police, Fire Services, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads were deployed to search the premises. Officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the threats and whether they are part of a coordinated pattern.