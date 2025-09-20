Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students evacuated
Last month, false alerts disrupted schools and colleges, with 20+ colleges on high alert on 28 August and six schools warned on 21 August
Several schools in Delhi were evacuated on Saturday, 20 September, following bomb threats, prompting swift action from authorities. Students and staff were moved to safety as a precaution, though no explosives were found.
Delhi Public School, Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya were among the institutions that received threats, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Similar warnings were reported in schools across Najafgarh, causing heightened panic as examinations were underway.
Teams from the Delhi Police, Fire Services, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads were deployed to search the premises. Officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the threats and whether they are part of a coordinated pattern.
This incident adds to a growing series of hoaxes that have unsettled the city in recent weeks. On 13 September, a threatening email claimed that 16 IEDs were planted at the Taj Palace Hotel in Chanakyapuri, which proved to be a hoax. Earlier, on 9 September, bomb threats targeted the Delhi chief minister’s secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College, both later confirmed false.
Last month, multiple false alerts also disrupted educational institutions: on 28 August, over 20 colleges were put on high alert, and on 21 August, six schools received similar warnings.
The repeated incidents have raised concerns among parents and school staff regarding the safety of students and the need for stronger preventive measures.
With IANS inputs