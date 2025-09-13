Security agencies grapple with hoax bomb threats spread across institutions

Despite all recent bomb threat alerts turning out to be hoaxes, their rising frequency has stretched security agencies and caused repeated disruptions across schools, courts, and other institutions. Officials believe the senders may be using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to mask their identities, complicating investigation efforts.

On Friday, 12 September, the spate of hoax bomb threats that has been unsettling the national capital for months spread to Mumbai, disrupting court proceedings in both the Delhi High Court and the Bombay High Court. Though nothing suspicious was found in either case, the incidents once again highlighted the rising frequency of such threats targeting public institutions.

In Delhi, chaos broke out at the High Court after its administration received an e-mail around 8.39 am, warning of explosions in judges’ chambers and courtrooms by mid-day. The message claimed “three bombs” had been planted in the complex and added ominously that “today’s blast will clear the doubts of previous bluffs”.

As soon as the threat reached the registrar general, police, bomb disposal squads, fire officials, and dog squads swung into action. Judges began rising from benches around 11.35 am, while some continued till noon before proceedings were suspended.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, causing widespread panic among lawyers, litigants, and staff. Hearings, including high-profile matters, were disrupted until 2.30 pm, when normal functioning resumed after police declared the threat a hoax.