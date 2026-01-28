Eighteen schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails, triggering panic

At least 18 schools in Chandigarh received bomb-threat emails on Wednesday, triggering panic and prompting an immediate security response from the police and local administration.

The emails, received by both government and private schools in the morning, led school authorities to alert the police. An alarm was issued from the police control room within minutes, following which bomb detection squads, operations cell teams and local police personnel were deployed to search the affected campuses.

Police officials said no suspicious objects have been found at any of the schools so far. Searches were conducted across all premises as a precautionary measure.

The threatening emails reportedly contained inflammatory and objectionable content, including references to a “bomb blast at 1.11 pm” and statements such as “Chandigarh is Khalistan” and calls to stop the national anthem in schools. The emails also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Dera Ballan in Jalandhar, where he is scheduled to attend Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations on 1 February.