Eighteen schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails, triggering panic
Police said no suspicious objects were found, and all school premises were searched as a precaution
At least 18 schools in Chandigarh received bomb-threat emails on Wednesday, triggering panic and prompting an immediate security response from the police and local administration.
The emails, received by both government and private schools in the morning, led school authorities to alert the police. An alarm was issued from the police control room within minutes, following which bomb detection squads, operations cell teams and local police personnel were deployed to search the affected campuses.
Police officials said no suspicious objects have been found at any of the schools so far. Searches were conducted across all premises as a precautionary measure.
The threatening emails reportedly contained inflammatory and objectionable content, including references to a “bomb blast at 1.11 pm” and statements such as “Chandigarh is Khalistan” and calls to stop the national anthem in schools. The emails also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Dera Ballan in Jalandhar, where he is scheduled to attend Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations on 1 February.
Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible. “Strict action will be taken against those found behind the threatening emails,” a police official said.
The local administration appealed to the public to remain calm and urged schools to immediately report any threatening communication so that established security protocols can be followed. Schools were advised not to declare holidays without confirmation, as such decisions could lead to unnecessary panic among students, parents and the wider public.
Authorities also instructed schools to remain vigilant while continuing regular academic activities. However, several schools chose to close for the day as a precaution, and parents were seen taking their children home. Normalcy gradually returned later in the day.
According to police, the threat emails were received by at least five private schools, one public school and several government-run institutions across the city.
Further investigation is underway.
With IANS inputs
