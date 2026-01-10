Petrol pumps shut indefinitely in Manipur valley after bomb attack, extortion fears

Petrol pumps across Manipur’s valley districts have been shut indefinitely from Saturday after a bomb attack on a fuel station in Bishnupur district and continuing threats of extortion, dealers said.

The MPDF (Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity) announced the decision following a blast at a petrol pump in Moirang area on Thursday night, which it said had heightened safety concerns for fuel dealers and their staff.

In a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF said that despite assurances of action by the authorities, threats to petrol pump owners and employees had continued.

“Though the state authorities have taken strict steps towards safety, we are still facing severe threats, as evidenced by the bomb blast,” the association said.

Bomb attack sparks shutdown

Unidentified miscreants hurled an explosive device at a fuel station in Moirang, Bishnupur district, on Thursday night, triggering a blast. No injuries were reported, but the incident caused damage to the premises and spread panic among fuel retailers.

Following the attack, the MPDF unanimously resolved to close all petrol pumps in the valley areas and their peripheries until its demands are addressed.