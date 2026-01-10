Petrol pumps shut indefinitely in Manipur valley after bomb attack, extortion fears
Dealers halt fuel sales in valley districts, seek security assurance and compensation
Petrol pumps across Manipur’s valley districts have been shut indefinitely from Saturday after a bomb attack on a fuel station in Bishnupur district and continuing threats of extortion, dealers said.
The MPDF (Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity) announced the decision following a blast at a petrol pump in Moirang area on Thursday night, which it said had heightened safety concerns for fuel dealers and their staff.
In a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF said that despite assurances of action by the authorities, threats to petrol pump owners and employees had continued.
“Though the state authorities have taken strict steps towards safety, we are still facing severe threats, as evidenced by the bomb blast,” the association said.
Bomb attack sparks shutdown
Unidentified miscreants hurled an explosive device at a fuel station in Moirang, Bishnupur district, on Thursday night, triggering a blast. No injuries were reported, but the incident caused damage to the premises and spread panic among fuel retailers.
Following the attack, the MPDF unanimously resolved to close all petrol pumps in the valley areas and their peripheries until its demands are addressed.
Key demands of petrol dealers
The dealers’ body has sought immediate government intervention on multiple fronts, including:
Compensation for damage caused to the fuel station in the blast.
Enhanced security for petrol pumps, dealers and staff to prevent future attacks.
Government accountability for any future incidents, including bomb attacks or kidnappings.
Assurance of compensation in case of injury or death of dealers or staff in such incidents.
The association said the shutdown would continue until authorities provide “immediate attention and an amicable solution” to the safety concerns raised by fuel retailers.
Impact on fuel supply
The indefinite closure has disrupted fuel supply across the valley districts, affecting daily commuters, public transport operators and essential services.
Officials said talks were likely to be initiated with the dealers’ body to restore fuel services at the earliest, though no formal statement had been issued by the state government at the time of filing this report.
The incident comes amid persistent law-and-order challenges in parts of Manipur, where businesses have repeatedly flagged concerns over security and extortion threats.