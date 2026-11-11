Amul and Mother Dairy raise milk prices by Rs 2–4 per litre from Thursday

Dairy majors Amul and Mother Dairy have increased the prices of their liquid milk variants by Rs 2–4 per litre, effective 12 November, citing rising input and procurement costs.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, announced a 4–5 per cent increase in fresh pouch milk prices across major variants and pack sizes. Mother Dairy has also raised prices across its liquid milk range, with the revision particularly affecting consumers in Delhi-NCR.

Under the revised Amul prices, the cost of its largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk, with 3 per cent milk fat, has increased by Rs 2 per litre, a rise of 3.3 per cent. Amul Gold milk, with 6 per cent milk fat, has become costlier by Rs 4 per litre, marking a 5.5 per cent increase.

In Delhi-NCR, Mother Dairy's full cream milk now costs Rs 76 per litre, up from Rs 72. Bulk vended toned milk has increased from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre, while pouched toned milk will cost Rs 62, against Rs 60 earlier.

The price of double toned milk has risen from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre, while cow milk will now cost Rs 65, compared with Rs 62 earlier.

GCMMF attributed its decision to a sharp rise in the costs of milk production and processing, including green and dry fodder, cattle feed ingredients such as oil cake, maize and molasses, packaging film and fuel.

The federation also cited low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat and several other parts of the country, saying the increase was necessary to ensure better payments to milk producers.

It said its member unions had increased procurement prices paid to farmers by 4–5 per cent over the past year. Around 80 per cent of the revenue collected from consumers through the Amul cooperative structure is returned to its 36 lakh milk producers, it added.