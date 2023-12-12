An outlet that sells "jail ka khana" in Kanpur

The Kanpur district jail has launched a unique prisoner reform initiative under which food outlet will be run by its current and former inmates.

Jail superintendent B.N. Pandey said that the outlet has become functional from Monday.

While food will be prepared by the prisoners in the jail kitchen, former inmates will not only man the outlet but also act as home delivery executives as the jail aspires to take the initiative online.

On its first day, the outlet managed a sale of an impressive Rs 5,500 -- most of it coming from people visiting their kin lodged in the jail.

Tea, sold for Rs 10 per cup, and espresso, sold for Rs 20 per cup, made for the bulk of the revenue.

The idea was mooted by District Magistrate Vishak G. Iyer who was impressed by the culinary skills of inmates as they churned a variety of food items for the erstwhile jail canteen.

“We believe that the initiative will bring a change in the mindset of people behind bars. Also, it will send a message that the government is interested in their rehabilitation,” said Iyer, who provided government funds for the project.