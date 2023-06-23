Prison reforms: Smart calling cards for inmates of Maharashtra jails

Launching the facility, Gupta said the smart card-based calling initiative should be implemented pan-Maharashtra in the next couple of months. This new facility is the need of the hour, he added, to reduce mental health issues amongst inmates and allow some social-emotional connections. He hoped that instances of psychological problems would reduce, and so also fights which seem to spring up amongst prisoners over petty issues, indicating stress and socialisation issues. "We have taken the necessary precautions so that the facility is not misused. The inmates can talk to their lawyer and family members and boost their overall morale," Gupta told the National Herald.

Maharashtra state currently has 60 jails with a total inmate housing capacity of 24,722 prisoners. However, there are currently 41,191 prisoners lodged in various state prisons — far in excess of the sanctioned capacity.

Yerawada Central itself is regarded as a historical prison, having been constructed in 1871 during the British empire. It is the largest prison in the state and one of the largest in South Asia, with several barracks, security zones and an open jail. A number of prominent Indian personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Subhas Chandra Bose, and the Chapekar brothers were imprisoned within these premises during the Freedom Struggle.