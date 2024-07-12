Ambani wedding shuts down Mumbai BKC; all must WFH

Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) abandons business-as-usual with several companies instructing their employees to work remotely from 12 to 15 July, as per various media reports.

This drastic measure comes in response to extensive traffic restrictions imposed for the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, which is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The wedding, billed as one of the most extravagant events of the year, has attracted global attention due to the presence of high-profile celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-Yong, and former British PM Boris Johnson.

As per the Hindustan Times, local authorities have designated the wedding as a 'public event', necessitating stringent security measures and traffic management strategies.

The celebrations, which kicked off with opulent pre-wedding events in Gujarat and Europe, culminate in Mumbai this weekend.