Ambani wedding shuts down Mumbai BKC; all must WFH
Several offices in the Bandra Kurla Complex have told employees to work remotely from 12 to 15 July, say various media reports
Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) abandons business-as-usual with several companies instructing their employees to work remotely from 12 to 15 July, as per various media reports.
This drastic measure comes in response to extensive traffic restrictions imposed for the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, which is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
The wedding, billed as one of the most extravagant events of the year, has attracted global attention due to the presence of high-profile celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-Yong, and former British PM Boris Johnson.
As per the Hindustan Times, local authorities have designated the wedding as a 'public event', necessitating stringent security measures and traffic management strategies.
The celebrations, which kicked off with opulent pre-wedding events in Gujarat and Europe, culminate in Mumbai this weekend.
From 1 p.m. of 12 July to midnight of 15 July, roads near the Jio World Convention Centre will only accommodate vehicles associated with the event — a decision frustrating both locals and daily commuters, reported the Times of India.
Mumbai Traffic Police have issued detailed advisories and announced on social media that 'due to the grand event, several traffic restrictions have been set around the Jio World Convention Centre. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Kurla MTNL via Laxmi Tower Junction, Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue Lane 3, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Diamond Junction, and Hotel Trident. However, event vehicles are exempt from this rule'.
The influx of VIP guests and the spectacle surrounding the Ambani–Merchant wedding have also inflated room rates in nearby hotels, with some reaching as high as Rs 91,000 per night, as per the Hindustan Times report.
Critics have voiced concerns over the lavish celebrations, pointing to the inconvenience faced by residents and businesses in BKC.
Despite the outrage, preparations at the Jio World Convention Centre are in full swing, with elaborate decorations being put up.
