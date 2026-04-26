And quiet flows the river in Ramban

Search operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers to recover the body of Tanveer Ahmad Chopan from a fast-flowing tributary of the Chenab in Ramban have, as of 24 April, yielded no results.

Eighteen-year-old Tanveer went missing on 12 April after jumping into the turbulent Bishlari nallah in a desperate attempt to escape an attack by a group of gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes). That afternoon, he was driving home from Jammu along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in a mini-truck carrying a cow and two calves. He was not smuggling cattle; he was transporting milk-yielding animals to his home in Mundkhal village in Ramban’s Pogal area, where cattle rearing has sustained generations.

Reports indicate that he had legally purchased the animals in Jammu for dairy farming at his native place, where it is a key livelihood for the Muslim Gujjar and Bakarwal communities that Tanveer belongs to.

Eyewitnesses substantiated that Tanveer’s attackers, who were travelling in two vehicles, intercepted him, dragged him out and began assaulting him. Terrified and cornered near Magarkote, he ran towards the river and jumped in. He has not been seen since.

Every day, personnel from multiple agencies are deployed to search for Tanveer’s body. Locals gather on the riverbanks, grieve and leave; rescue teams rotate shifts. But one person remains rooted to the spot — Tanveer’s father, Abdul Salam Chopan, a special police officer.

“Had this been an accident, perhaps I could have found some fortitude. But my son was murdered. He was chased, assaulted and beaten so brutally that he chose to leap into the raging river rather than fall into the hands of his attackers,” he told National Herald over the phone, his voice heavy with anguish.

“Since that day, I feel broken. I arrive here at dawn and leave late at night with nothing but disappointment. At home, my wife and four daughters have not stopped crying for the past two weeks. Every hour, they call me, asking the same question — has he been found?”