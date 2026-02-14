The extortion rackets of cow vigilantes

Over the last decade, India has witnessed a disturbing rise in incidents where Hindu vigilante groups use extortion, blackmail and even murder to settle scores with Muslims. The so-called gau rakshaks (self-styled protectors of cows) menace Muslims, especially in the Hindi heartland, and do so secure in the knowledge that the state administration and the police will wink at their vigilantism.

In early 2024, Monu Bishnoi, Moradabad district president of the Bajrang Dal, along with associates Raman and Rajiv Chaudhury, made one Shahabuddin dress in a burqa in order to implicate one Mullah Mohammad against whom Bishnoi harboured a personal grudge.

Shahabuddin later told the police that he had been paid Rs 30,000 to steal and slaughter a cow in order to frame Mullah Mohammad. A photo of Mohammad had been deliberately placed in a wallet at the scene of the crime. An investigation led by Moradabad senior superintendent of police Hemraj Meena resulted in the arrest of Bishnoi, his associates and Shahabuddin.

The latter confessed that the group had been involved in orchestrating multiple cow slaughter incidents between 16 and 28 January within the Chhajlet police station area. All four were charged with criminal conspiracy (120B) and under sections of the Cow Slaughter Act. All four were released on bail within a few weeks.

This case is significant because it highlights how cow vigilantism has become an excuse for extortion and blackmail, with the police as mute spectators in most cases.

On 8 April 2023, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Mahasabha activists led by Jitendra Kushwaha filed a police complaint in Agra against Mohammed Rizwan and his three sons. The accusation (false) was that they had slaughtered a cow.