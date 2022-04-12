Andhra announces ex-gratia for kin of 5 passengers run over by train

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of five passengers who were killed when Konark Express ran over them in Srikakulam district.



Five passengers of Guwahati Express were killed and one injured near Bathuva of G. Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam district on Monday night.



The accident occurred when the train stopped near the Batuva railway gate following a technical glitch. Some passengers in the general compartment got down to get some relief from suffocation. They were relaxing on a parallel track when the speeding Konark Express ran over them.