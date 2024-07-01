Andhra CM Naidu disburses welfare pensions to beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, 1 July participated in the first welfare pensions disbursal programme of the new NDA government at Penumaka in Guntur district.

Renamed as 'NTR Bharosa Samajika Pensions', the NDA government comprising the TDP, BJP and Janasena hiked the state-wide welfare pensions scheme from Rs 3,000 per month provided during the previous YSRCP government to Rs 4,000 per month.

As part of the programme, the chief minister visited a beneficiary's house and chatted with the family members for some time and then personally handed over the pension money to three beneficiaries.

"I am sanctioning a house for you. We will build a house for you," said Naidu to the beneficiary family, and directed district officials to team up with the Campus Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials to build houses for eligible persons in Penumaka area.

The state government started the procedure to disburse Rs 7,000 as pension to eligible beneficiaries, which includes the enhanced amount of Rs 1,000 each for April, May and June, along with the July's pension of Rs 4,000.