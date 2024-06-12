Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as chief minister
On 12 June, alongside Naidu, Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'thalaivar' Rajnikanth, and others
Telugu Desam Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term today, 12 June.
Janasena chief, actor Pawan Kalyan, also took oath as a minister in the Naidu cabinet. Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, also took oath as a minister.
Andhra Pradesh governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to the chief minister and his cabinet.
Prime minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J.P. Nadda and several other leaders and prominent personalities were present at the ceremony.
Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, former chief justice of India N.V. Ramana, actors Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi were also present.
