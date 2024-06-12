Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as chief minister

Telugu Desam Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term today, 12 June.

Janasena chief, actor Pawan Kalyan, also took oath as a minister in the Naidu cabinet. Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, also took oath as a minister.

Andhra Pradesh governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to the chief minister and his cabinet.