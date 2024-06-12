Will PM Modi deliver special category status for Andhra, asks Cong

The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give clarity on whether he would deliver the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X his speech in the Rajya Sabha from seven years ago about the Modi government's "failure" to deliver on the promise of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014.

"I made this speech in the Rajya Sabha seven years ago, about the Modi Government's failure to deliver on the promise of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. Unfortunately, it still holds true today," he said.

"Unless (Chandrababu) Naidu garu takes this issue up aggressively, there is little hope that the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri will act," Ramesh said.

He said there are five broad issues that the PM should give clarity on.

"Will the prime minister deliver the special category status for Andhra Pradesh as he promised in the holy city of Tirupati in March 2014, he asked.