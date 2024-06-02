Hyderabad ceases to be common capital of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, one of the bustling metropolitan cities of the country, ceased to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Sunday, 2 June, as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Beginning 2 June, Hyderabad will be the capital city of Telangana only.

Hyderabad was made the capital city of the two states for 10 years when the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh was carried out in 2014.

Telangana came into existence on 2 June, 2014.

"On and from the appointed day (2 June), Hyderabad in the existing state of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years," said the AP Reorganisation Act.