Telangana: BRS loses several civic body posts in no-trust motions in months

In a further setback to the BRS, the opposition party has lost about 15 municipal chairperson posts and around half a dozen posts of municipal vice-chairpersons to the ruling Congress. This is a result of no-confidence motions moved against them in addition to resignations since the national party came to power six months ago, official sources said on Tuesday, 28 May.

The number of no-confidence motions seen has been unprecedented. The Congress bagging the posts of chiefs of various urban local bodies is expected to strengthen the party in cities too.

The BRS (then the TRS) had swept the municipal elections held in Telangana in 2020, winning 107 out of 120 municipalities.

The BRS suffered a major setback in the state capital when Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijaya Laxmi R. Gadwal and her deputy Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy quit the BRS and joined Congress about two months ago.

Vijaya Laxmi R. Gadwal joined the Congress in March. Her father K. Keshav Rao, who was BRS Rajya Sabha member and the party's secretary general, had also returned to the Congress fold.

BRS chairpersons in about 15 municipalities have been voted out following no-confidence motions moved against them, official sources said.

The series of no-confidence motions began in February this year, with Burri Srinivas Reddy of Congress getting elected as chairperson of Nalgonda municipality.

The Congress secured the posts of vice-chairpersons as well in several municipalities, following no-confidence motions against the sitting BRS leaders.

However, the BRS managed to retain the posts of chairperson or vice-chairperson in some municipalities after winning the trust vote.

The number of municipalities at present is 129, while there are 13 municipal corporations, including GHMC.

The municipal elections are due to be held in January 2025.