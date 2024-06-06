'Will Modi keep his promise of special status for Andhra and Bihar?': Congress

The Congress on Thursday, 6 June, asked former prime minister Narendra Modi whether he intends to fulfil his promise of granting 'special category' status to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in his next round as prime minister elect.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the prime minister, saying it is being claimed repeatedly that the Modi 3.0 government will be formed, but the truth is that this time it will be 'Modi 1/3 government'.

In a video statement posted on X, Ramesh said the Congress has four questions for the prime minister — two pertaining to Andhra Pradesh and two for Bihar.